Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $623.45.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $465.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,264. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

