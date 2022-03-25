Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 77,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 429,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 656,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

PXH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 570,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,982. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

