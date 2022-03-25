Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is PRW Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,511,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,564,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $309.67 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.