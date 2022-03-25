Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Finance Of America Companies (FOA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2022 – Finance Of America Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Finance Of America Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

3/7/2022 – Finance Of America Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $8.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Finance Of America Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FOA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 3,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares during the period.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

