Investors Buy High Volume of Iovance Biotherapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 40,224 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,423% compared to the average daily volume of 1,594 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

