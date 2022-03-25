Investors Buy Large Volume of Autohome Call Options (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,964 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,001% compared to the average daily volume of 360 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Autohome by 228.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Autohome by 799.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 671.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATHM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of ATHM opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

