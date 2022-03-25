Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yandex by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,935 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Yandex (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.