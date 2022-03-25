Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,393. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

