IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61.43 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $847.72 million and $61.43 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00221715 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00035085 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00112183 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
IoTeX Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “
IoTeX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
