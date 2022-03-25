IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading Down 0.9%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 17.44% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

