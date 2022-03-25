iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.11). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.82. The stock had a trading volume of 222,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,544. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.11.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

