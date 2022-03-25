Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.22

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.22 and last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 18333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

