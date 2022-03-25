ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IS shares. Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ironSource by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,707,000 after buying an additional 6,727,564 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 9,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter worth $106,824,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ironSource by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,699,000 after buying an additional 4,254,959 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. ironSource has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

