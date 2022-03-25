iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of IUSV opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $548,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,107,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.