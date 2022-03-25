iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.56. 875,767 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.17.

