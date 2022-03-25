iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.248 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of SUSL stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. 20,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,998. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,102,000 after purchasing an additional 718,379 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.