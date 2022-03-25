iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 4,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 16,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.