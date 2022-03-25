iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

IMCV stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $70.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares during the period.

