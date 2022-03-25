iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.888 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $127.11. 667,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.24 and a 12 month high of $128.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

