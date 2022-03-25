iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $104.43

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $104.43 and last traded at $104.46, with a volume of 8836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

