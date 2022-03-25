iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,214,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 1,050,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,420,230. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

