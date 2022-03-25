iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $148,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,363,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.64. 6,909,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,709. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.