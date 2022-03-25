iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT opened at $126.10 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

