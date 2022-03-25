iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.91 Million

Analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) to report sales of $68.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. iStar posted sales of $113.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $254.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $344.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $155.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

Several analysts recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of STAR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 5,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

