iStar (NYSE:STAR) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.74. iStar has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iStar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About iStar (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.