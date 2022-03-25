Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Barclays started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

