IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio Sells 3,479 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $87,010.56.
  • On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

