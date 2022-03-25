J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 93,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period.

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

