J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $8.49 Million Investment in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 351,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PCEF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,033. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

