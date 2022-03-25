J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,696 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.34. The stock had a trading volume of 128,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,960. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.67 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.