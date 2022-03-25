J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.77. The company had a trading volume of 364,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972,656. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

