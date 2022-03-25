J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 708,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 104,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,713,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $1,222,000.

Shares of FDL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,280. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $37.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

