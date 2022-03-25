J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,055,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,498,000 after buying an additional 481,123 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after buying an additional 858,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,792,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

