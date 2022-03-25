J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.95 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 2,023,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

