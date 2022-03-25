J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after buying an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after buying an additional 1,741,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,708,000 after buying an additional 1,223,161 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,202,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,281,000 after buying an additional 515,200 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.12. 16,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,892. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

