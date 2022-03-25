J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

