J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 273,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

IWP traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.31. 592,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,227. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

