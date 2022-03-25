Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 286.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 115,220 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $14,432,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.26. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.58.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

