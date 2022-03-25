Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

