Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €250.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €210.35 ($231.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €225.62 and its 200-day moving average is €255.11. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

