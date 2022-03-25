Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($98.47) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,956 ($91.57).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.