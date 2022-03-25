Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($98.47) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,956 ($91.57).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

