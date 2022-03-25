Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.96 ($38.42).

Shares of SZG opened at €46.02 ($50.57) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €22.45 ($24.67) and a 1-year high of €44.64 ($49.05). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.04.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

