Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.35.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

Shares of OSK opened at $107.23 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $95.79 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.