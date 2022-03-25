Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Croda International in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

COIHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $71.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

