Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $77,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $837,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

