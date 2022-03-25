Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arkema S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arkema in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $10.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.64.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARKAY. Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arkema from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.29.

Arkema stock opened at $124.70 on Thursday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $100.21 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.43.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

