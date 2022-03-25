Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 8,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
EQH opened at $31.77 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
