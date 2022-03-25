Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 8,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EQH opened at $31.77 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

