JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys $1,807,500.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

