Jesus Rodriguez Calvo Sells 1,242 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $32,068.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

