JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,157,000 after purchasing an additional 212,645 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

