JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of JKS stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.
JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
